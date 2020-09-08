Joan E. (McCracken) East, of Paoli, PA, age 81, passed away on September 6, 2020. Joan was a graduate of John Bartram High School and was formerly employed by Royal Insurance and Provident Tradesman Bank. She was a member of the Holy Child Church in Wilmington, DE. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Hazel (Crockett) McCracken, wife of the late Donald F. East, and sister of the late Joseph B. McCracken and Margaret McDowell. Survivors: 3 Beloved Sons: Raymond J. McKenzie (Cheryl) of Wilmington, DE, Donald E. McKenzie (Theresa), of Dayton, OH, and James C. McKenzie of Philadelphia. Brother: Robert McCracken of Anaheim, CA. Granddaughter: Serenity McKenzie of Dayton, OH, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service & Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
