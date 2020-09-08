1/1
Joan E. East
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan E. (McCracken) East, of Paoli, PA, age 81, passed away on September 6, 2020. Joan was a graduate of John Bartram High School and was formerly employed by Royal Insurance and Provident Tradesman Bank. She was a member of the Holy Child Church in Wilmington, DE. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Hazel (Crockett) McCracken, wife of the late Donald F. East, and sister of the late Joseph B. McCracken and Margaret McDowell. Survivors: 3 Beloved Sons: Raymond J. McKenzie (Cheryl) of Wilmington, DE, Donald E. McKenzie (Theresa), of Dayton, OH, and James C. McKenzie of Philadelphia. Brother: Robert McCracken of Anaheim, CA. Granddaughter: Serenity McKenzie of Dayton, OH, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service & Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved