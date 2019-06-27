|
|
Joan F. Halpin (nee Bennett), 88, of West Chester, PA, passed away on June 24, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1930, Joan was the daughter of the late Edward and Ann (nee Pocius) Bennett. She was a 1948 graduate of John Bartram High School. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Thomas L. Halpin; loving mother of Thomas E. Halpin, Ann Graziano (Gene), and the late Michael Halpin; adoring grandmother of Stephen and David Graziano; dear sister of Ellen Perry and the late Marion Camanna. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:15-11:30 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382 followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Salvation Army, 101 East Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382, would be appreciated. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019