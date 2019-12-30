|
Joan Frances Colby, age 84 of Coatesville, PA passed away on December 27, 2019 at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Coatesville, PA. Born and raised in Chester, PA, she resided for the past 3 years in Coatesville, PA and was a longtime resident of Boothwyn, PA where she raised her family. Joan was a graduate from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. She was an office manager at her family business, C&S Battery in Chester, PA which is now run by her son. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of the Church of the Holy Child. Joan enjoyed visiting the Atlantic City Casinos. In addition to her parents, Frank and Marie Franks Ciliberti, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard “Bill” William Colby who passed in 2015; 6 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her 2 children, William (Lisa) Colby and Colleen (Steve) Samuels; a sister Rita Palladino and 5 grandchildren, Camerin, Makenna and Jacob Colby, Chandler and Austin Samuels. A visitation will be held on Thursday 10:00-11:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11:00AM. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019