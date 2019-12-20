Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
View Map
Joan G. (Fraley) Miller


1942 - 2019
Joan G. (Fraley) Miller Obituary
Joan G. Miller (nee Fraley) passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 77. She was a resident of Siesta Key, FL and Media, PA. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Robert (Diane) and David (Christine) Miller. Loving grandmother of two grandsons: David Jr. & Jason. Also survived by her numerous nieces and nephews who were very dear to her. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday 9am – 10:45am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Her funeral service will follow at 11am. Ent. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 23, 2019
