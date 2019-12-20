|
Joan G. Miller (nee Fraley) passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 77. She was a resident of Siesta Key, FL and Media, PA. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Robert (Diane) and David (Christine) Miller. Loving grandmother of two grandsons: David Jr. & Jason. Also survived by her numerous nieces and nephews who were very dear to her. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday 9am – 10:45am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Her funeral service will follow at 11am. Ent. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 23, 2019