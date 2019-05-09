|
Joan H. Paulson (nee Woolery), May 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late, David V. Paulson. Joan graduated from Prospect Park High School in 1954. Joan is survived by her children; Stephanie (Greg) Baka and Andrew (Kristen) Paulson and 5 grandchildren, along with her sister, Nancy (Woolery) Weber and brother Ted Woolery. Her Funeral Service is Saturday, May 11, 11:00 AM at Springton Lake Presbyterian Church, 3090 S. Newtown St. Rd. Newtown Sq. PA 19073. Memorial contributions to Delaware County Christian School, 462 Malin Rd. Newtown Sq. PA 19073 would be preferred. Condolences, www.sweeneyfunerals.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019