Joan L. Shaiko (nee Barnes), 83, of Seaville, NJ passed away at her home at Osprey Point on the morning of Friday, August 23, 2019 with her family by her side. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late June. Born in Forty-Fort, PA and raised in East Lansdowne, PA, she married her high school sweetheart, the late Thomas F. Shaiko, and moved to Aldan, PA in 1957 where they raised two sons, Thomas F. Shaiko, Jr. (Janet) of Aldan, PA, Ronald G. Shaiko of Hanover, NH and Ocean City, NJ, and a daughter, Dawn L. McCusker of Pompano Beach, FL. Joan and Tom lived in Aldan until 1992, when they moved to Ocean City, NJ; in 2005, they moved to Osprey Point. Joan spent the first years of marriage raising her children. When her youngest, Dawn, entered school, Joan began a twenty-year career in special education, working for the Delaware County (PA) Intermediate Unit. Upon her retirement from special education, Joan began a ten-year career at the Bellhaven School in Linwood, NJ as a teacher’s aide/librarian. Throughout these years, Joan and the family spent at least part or all of the summer in Ocean City, where she also worked as a secretary at the Ocean City Tabernacle and at the beach tag office at 45th Street for several years. Her final career included thirteen years of part-time work at Peebles Department Store in Seaville, NJ. Following the death of her husband, Tom, in 2015, Joan filled her days with many new friends through Tai Chi and Mah Jhong. Until mid-June, Joan was “out the door by 9:00” most mornings. Surviving are her three children, Tom, Ron, and Dawn; four grandchildren, Gregory, Anna, Ryan, and Kelsey; her brother, Bob Barnes (Nancy) and her sister-in-law Claudia (Trev) Palmer, as well as many wonderful life-long and new-found friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Ocean City Tabernacle on Wesley Avenue, between 5th and 6th Streets. Visiting hours will be from 10:30 to noon, with the memorial service beginning at noon. Luncheon will follow the service at the Tabernacle. Memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 27, 2019