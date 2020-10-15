1/1
Joan M. DeMarco
(1929~2020) On October 12, Joan Marie DeMarco, age 91, beloved wife of Paul DeMarco, returned home to our Lord after a multi-year battle with dementia. She was born in West Philadelphia to William and Eleanor Comiskey. Joan is survived by her husband Paul, her four children Kevin (Bernice), Kathy (Joe), Paul (Donna), and Mike (Tracy), four grandchildren (Paul, Stephanie, Jack, and Dylan); and seven great-grandchildren (Victor, Connor, Lincoln, Dominic, Emery, Andre, and Elowyn. Joan will always be remembered for her loving smile, her open and understanding heart and her plentiful optimism. She always looked for and found the best in others and never had a bad word to say about anyone. And of course, she loved Paul FIERCELY. In short, she was a beautiful mirror of God’s love and that’s what attracted so many people to her. A Viewing will be held Sunday October 18 from 6-8 PM in J Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Ave., Media, PA. Viewing Monday October 19 from 9:15-10:15 AM in church, Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow Covid-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers donation’s to Nativity BVM Church are appreciated. Full Obituary at: jnelsonrigbyfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
