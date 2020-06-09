Joan M. Jackson (nee Alberts) age 83 of Glenolden, passed away on June 2, 2020. Born in Shamokin PA, Joan graduated Coal Township High School. After graduation, she went on to work for Bell Telephone and then onto Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital as a certified service technician. She enjoyed Polka Dance for over 35 years, traveling and volunteering at the church. Her biggest enjoyment was her family especially her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Daniel G. Jackson, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Survivors: Loving children Catherine Jackson and Daniel (Mary Beth) Jackson, happenin’ Nana to Dr. Christine (Prestin) Hart, Daniel (Nikki) Jackson and Joel (Moira) Jackson, loving Bushie to Everett Daniel, Mabel Joan, and Lucille Celeste Hart, sister in law to Kathleen (Jackson) Finly, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11am via zoom, please check the funeral home website for zoom details. Contributions to Vitas Hospice, 1787 Century Parkway West, Building 16, Suite 400, Blue Bell, PA 19422 would be appreciated.