Joan M. (Bonner) Kinney

Joan M. (Bonner) Kinney Obituary
Joan M.(Bonner) Kinney, age 78, of Glen Riddle, Middletown Twp., PA, died Monday, September 30, 2019. She was a graduate of Media High School. Joan was in customer service with Wyeth Ayerst Pharmaceutical Company, until her retirement. Joan enjoyed making jewelry, gardening and working with orchids. She also loved shopping and playing pinochle. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and cherished family vacations. Daughter of the late Charles T. and Mary (Claffey) Bonner; wife of the late Karl Heideck, Sr., and William Kinney; mother of the late Brigitte Heideck Jurrissen and Kurt Bonner Heideck Survivors: Children: Karl W. Heideck, Jr., J. Marlene Heideck and Denise J. Heideck Landis; grandchildren: Tommy, Stephen, Alex, Karl III, Erik, Kurt, Blake and Jocelyn; sisters: Elaine Dunn and Kathleen Kozur. Visitation: Friday, October 4th from 10:30-11:15AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, October 4th 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: St. Agnes Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019
