|
|
Joan M. Nasko, 85, passed away peacefully on 4-7-19 in Billings, MT. She was raised in Rutledge, PA and graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1951. She lived in Upland, PA and worked at Nik-O-Lok for many years until retiring with her husband to Longneck, DE. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Nasko; father Harold L. Weed; mother Margaret Fromal Weed, and brother Harold (Sonny) Weed. She is survived by her sister Leonora Beach and her children Lance Orner Jr. (Mari Jane), Daniel Orner (Ruth Ann), Richard Orner (Gwynne), Stephen Orner, Lisa Marino (Donato) and her sister-in-law Sallie Frail, as well as 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Joan loved to read, play cards & games, swim & enjoy the beach as much as possible. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri, July 12th, 2 pm @ Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE. 19966 Any memorial donations can be made to Senior Independence of Montana Hospice, 3940 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT 39102.
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019