Joan M. Truax, 74, of Broomall, PA passed away on February 15, 2020. Born in 1945 in Philadelphia, PA, she was a 1964 graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brothers, James and John Truax. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Truax (Christine) and many nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of Donor’s Choice. Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2020
