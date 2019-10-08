|
1935 - 2019 Joan Marie (LaScala) Snyder, 83, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Penn Hospice, in West Chester. Born December 8, 1935, in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late Anna Haffey Burns and Vincent LaScala, and stepdaughter to the late Joseph R. Burns. She was married to the late Paul Snyder of New Philadelphia. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph C. Burns and Ronald LaScala. She was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School and her first job was for Bell Telephone as a telephone operator. Growing up, Joan loved music and she played the accordion in the talented group Gwendolyn Sloan and Her Radio Friends. They performed many shows in Pennsylvania, and on Steel Pier in Atlantic City. Many family and friends have fond memories of Joan playing her accordion at gatherings and parties. Joan loved dogs, and many will remember her beloved basset hounds, Candy and Bo. Joan and her husband moved to Delaware County and she resided in the Folsom and Woodlyn area for over 50 years. She was a former member of Our Lady of Peace Church, in Milmont Park and the Ridley Township Swim Club. Over the years, Joan worked as a bookkeeper for Evans and Kirk Chevrolet, Drexel Hill Furniture, and Pagano’s Restaurant in Philadelphia. Joan moved to Chester County with her family over 10 years ago and was a former member of St. Patrick’s Church in Kennett Square. Most recently, Joan lived at St. Martha Villa in Downingtown. Joan was a loving grandmother and a caring person who was kind to everyone she would meet. In addition to music and singing, Joan enjoyed family history, reading books, doing puzzles, playing cards and games, and visiting with friends and family. Joan is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Brogan; son-in-law, Jim; three grandsons; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, with a service starting at 7p.m. at St. Martha Manor Center Chapel, 470 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Patrick Church, 401 Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, Pa. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or the for our veterans. Arrangements by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester, 610-696-0134. Online condolences at www.foundsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019