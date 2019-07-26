Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Joan (Bechler) McKelvey

Joan McKelvey (nee Bechler), age 80, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home in Broomall. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim McKelvey and her parents Warren and Agnes Bechler. Joan is survived by numerous family members, including many nieces and nephews and their families who dearly loved her. Prior to residing in Broomall, Joan lived in Drexel Hill. She and Jim also had a home in Sea Isle City for many years where they enjoyed boating and entertaining family with games and summer fun at the Jersey Shore. Joan truly lived life to the fullest. She will always be fondly remembered and dearly missed. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00 A.M. at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. Visitation: Wednesday 10-11:00 A.M. at the Logan Funeral Home. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019
