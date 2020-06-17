Joan P. Powell, 87, of Brookhaven, PA entered into peaceful rest on May 13, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to celebrate her life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. at 1217 Elson Rd, Brookhaven, PA 19015. Interment- Private at the family’s request. Condolences may be emailed to huntirvingfh@gmail.com ARR: Hunt Irving Funeral Home PC 925 Pusey St, Chester, PA 19013