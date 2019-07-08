|
|
1928-2019 Joan R.C. Hefton Lynn, 90, formerly of Folsom, died July 7, 2019 at Riddle Village. Born and raised in Chester, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Catherine Rodden Hefton, and resided in Folsom for about 55 years before moving to her late residence. Joan was a graduate of St. Michael’s, Notre Dame High School, class of 1945 and Immaculata University, class of 1949. While attending Notre Dame, she served as Associate Class Representative and First Trombone Player for four years in the school orchestra. At Immaculata, Joan received the Alumni Medal of Honor for Service to the College and was a cheerleader for the basketball team. She was a member and Vice President of the Alpha Psi Omega Theater Group and Honor Society. Joan served as Vice President and President of the Alumnae Association. She was employed as a Teacher for Our Lady of Perpetual Help for 15 years before retiring and previously worked for Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital. Joan was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, where she served as an Altar Server, Lector and Extraordinary Minister. She was also a member of the Parish Council, was the Parish Representative to Catholic Social Services and was the Prefect of Sodality. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William J. Lynn, who died May 23, 2009; four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation: 9:15-10:15 AM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Thursday at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, Parish Memorial Fund, 501 Belmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033 or Immaculata University, Immaculata, PA 19345. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019