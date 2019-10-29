|
Joan S. McVickar, 85, of Norwood passed away peacefully at her home July 11, 2019. She was born March 23, 1934 in Somerset, Penn., to the late Pete and Mary (Koeshun) Hudzy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Malcolm (Mal) McVickar in 1991. Joan retired from Keystone Shipping after more than 20 years working as an Executive Assistant. Retirement provided her with more time to dedicate to making Norwood a better place to live. She had her fingers in many efforts and organizations in town. Her love of gardening led her to coordinate work to green up the town. She and a cadre of friends and neighbors maintained the Arch Gardens, and she also helped organize the Shade Tree Committee. In addition, Joan spent many years as a dedicated volunteer and officer of Norwood’s 4th of July Committee. As long-time active members of the Norwood Historical Society, Joan and Mal assisted in the first renovation of the Morton-Morton House. They were key members of the citizens’ group that pushed for the creation of the John Heinz Wildlife Refuge that borders Norwood. She served for decades on the Norwood Planning Commission and was an active member of the Democratic Party in town. In her ‘spare’ time, Joan gardened, made her own clothes and tackled new arts and crafts project. Joan volunteered in the medical records department at Taylor Hospital for 20 years. She was a regular at city council meetings and known for speaking her mind, and her love of Doonesbury. Joan opened her home to many dogs needing rescue and had a weakness for Golden Retrievers who loved to roam her yard. Mary Cox, Myrtle Beach, S.C., is her last surviving sibling. Joan kept in touch and enjoyed visits with many nieces and nephews residing across the country. Family and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday November 1st from 6 to 8 PM and again on Saturday November 2nd from 10 to 11 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Memorial Service will be Saturday November 2 at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s memory to Norwood Historical Society www.norwoodpahistorical.org or Delaware County Humane Society www.delawarecountyhumanesociety.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019