Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA
View Map
Resources
Joan S. McVickar

Joan S. McVickar Obituary
Joan S. McVickar, 85, of Norwood passed away peacefully at her home July 11, 2019. She was born March 23, 1934 in Somerset, Penn., to the late Pete and Mary (Koeshun) Hudzy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Malcolm (Mal) McVickar in 1991. Family and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday November 1st from 6 to 8 PM and again on Saturday November 2nd from 10 to 11 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Memorial Service will be Saturday November 2 at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s memory to Norwood Historical Society www.norwoodpahistorical.org or Delaware County Humane Society www.delawarecountyhumanesociety.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2019
