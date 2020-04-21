|
Joan Scott Munch, “Aunt Joanie”, age 86, a lifetime resident of Brookhaven, PA, died April 19, 2020 at Wallingford Nursing Home. Joan was a bank teller at Delaware County National Bank, and most recently a homemaker. Aunt Joanie enjoyed watching the Phillies on TV, going to the casino, vacationing in Wildwood, NJ and entertaining. She loved shopping, always looking for the best and most fashionable, and then going to the Riddle Ale House for a roast beef sandwich. Aunt Joanie never had children of her own but cared for her nieces and their children. Daughter of the late Samuel R. and Alice M. Laird Scott; sister of the late Richard Scott, Walter Scott and Frank Scott; aunt of the late Danny Haney. Survivors: The love of her life, husband of 52 years: John Munch; sisters: Patricia (Charles) Wood and Margaret Scott; brother: Ralph (Faith) Scott; sister-in-Law: Cyndi Scott Devoted; nieces: Cyndi (Craig) Sickler, Donna (Joe) Haney, and Linda (Bill) Kirby; Godson: Charles (Pamela) Wood. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Service and Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, #102 Philadelphia, PA 19106. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020