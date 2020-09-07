Joan Stevenson (née Murphy) of Media, PA passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Michael & Ann Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Apostle Church, Glenn Mills, PA. Mass will begin at 10:00 AM followed by interment in St. Peter and Paul cemetery, Springfield, PA. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store