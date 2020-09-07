Joan Stevenson (née Murphy) of Media, PA passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Michael & Ann Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Apostle Church, Glenn Mills, PA. Mass will begin at 10:00 AM followed by interment in St. Peter and Paul cemetery, Springfield, PA. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.