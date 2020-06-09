JoAnn R. (DeFlorentis) Fleming
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn R. (Née DeFlorentis) Fleming, 76, of Springfield, PA passed away June 6, 2020. Beloved wife of James T. Fleming; loving mother of Catherine (David) Thomas, Jamie (Jennifer) and Joseph; cherished Grandmother of Margaret , Caylee, J.D., Jack, Serenity, Nicholas, Zoe, Alexander, and Persephone. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, June 11 after 6:30 PM and Friday 9:00 AM O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 AM Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In her memory contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donatetoday. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved