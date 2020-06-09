JoAnn R. (Née DeFlorentis) Fleming, 76, of Springfield, PA passed away June 6, 2020. Beloved wife of James T. Fleming; loving mother of Catherine (David) Thomas, Jamie (Jennifer) and Joseph; cherished Grandmother of Margaret , Caylee, J.D., Jack, Serenity, Nicholas, Zoe, Alexander, and Persephone. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, June 11 after 6:30 PM and Friday 9:00 AM O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 AM Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In her memory contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donatetoday. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.