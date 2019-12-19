|
Joanne Branson (nee Saukaitis) age 81 of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on December 18, 2019. Joanne worked at the Union League Of Philadelphia for many years, then went on to work for Children and Youth Services for the county of Delaware where she retired. Joanne was a hard-working woman, she loved to dance and entertain. She cherished her family and friends and enjoyed spending the summers at Millsboro DE. Her guilty pleasure was shopping but mostly for her family. She will be missed. Wife of the late Benjamin Branson; daughter of the late Barney & Ann (nee Martelli) Saukaitis. Survivors: Loving mother of Kathleen (John) Schaffer, James Lawler, Bernadette Lawler, Joanne Comero (Scott). Her grandchildren John and Andrew Schaffer, her dear friend Michelle Johnson, Michelle started as Joanne’s companion which led to a beautiful friendship and is now part of the family. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Sunrise Granite Run for the years of care and love for our mother. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Mon. 10-11:15 am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 concord Rd. Aston Funeral Service: 11:30 am in our Main chapel Interment will be private. Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Joanne’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s Association 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. Pa. 19106 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 20, 2019