Joanne Crossin Murray
Joanne Crossin Murray, 85, of Middletown Twp, PA. Ma mère dedicated her life to instilling love, strength and confidence in her 11 adoring children, 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. The most beautiful woman in the world passed away on Nov. 4th after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband and childhood sweetheart, Joseph Andrew Murray, and by her dearly loved son, Gene (Addie) Murray, of Chesapeake, VA. She was fiercely proud of all of her beautiful children, and will be greatly missed by: Jody (Brenda) of Kennebunkport, ME; Donna (Victor) Stitz of Edgemont; Susan (Don) Kozak of Elkton, MD; Marty (Vicky) of League City, TX; Tim of Aston; Andy (Gretchen) of Keene, NH; Betsy (Frank) Schiazza of Wilmington, DE; Nancy (Harry) Markel of Garnet Valley; Joanne (John) Caulfield of Willistown; Brendan (Christine) of Exton. She loved us all “a bushel and a peck,” and entertained everyone with her sharp wit and creativity that amazed all who knew and loved her. Our hero, she reminded us that life is for the living… let the children’s laughter remind us how we used to be - find your strength in love! A private service is planned to celebrate her life. Donations in her memory can be made to Main Line Heath Hospice, Radnor, PA, mainlinehealth.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
