|
|
Joanne M. Irwin, 82, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at St. Francis Country House in Lansdowne. Born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Helen Fisher. Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 45 Years, George M. Irwin Jr., who died in 2002. She is survived by her daughter Susan (James) Tweedy and son Kevin. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Joshua Tweedy, Heather (Bill) Brydges, James Tweedy III (Candace) and Abigail Tweedy; her “babies” as she always lovingly referred to her 5 great-grandchildren, Brenna, Teagan, Billy, Piper and Ben Brydges. Joanne was a dedicated school bus driver for Springfield School District for almost 20 years before her retirement. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Thursday December 5, 2019 10am at O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Service 11am in the Funeral Home. Burial: Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 3, 2019