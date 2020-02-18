|
Joanne M. (nee Salerno) Margetich, 63, a resident of Clifton Heights, passed away on February 14, 2020. Joanne was born in Darby to Thomas and Kathryn Salerno. She was a 1975 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School. Joanne was devoted to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she ran the thrift shop. She loved warm weather, the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren. Joanne will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Predeceased by her mother, Kathryn (nee Fitzgerald) Salerno and sister, Cheryl (John) Murray. Survived by her father, Thomas J. Salerno; children, Natale Margetich and Denise Margetich; grandchildren, Kimberly and Erica; siblings, Thomas J. (Ewa) Salerno, Jr. and Kathryn (Matthew) Gallimore. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Saturday, 10:00 am St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 436 N. Oak Avenue Clifton Heights. Funeral Service: Saturday, 11:00 am at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Interment: Private In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at www.stmarkcliftonheights.org/donate Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020