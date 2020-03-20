|
Johanna E. Coleman, of Folcroft, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 17, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry & Lena (Kutz) Markhorst. She is survived by her loving sister Dorothy Markhorst; nieces and nephews Jane Markhorst, Dorothy Markhorst, Karen Thompson, Harry Markhorst, Patrick Markhorst, Joseph Crompton, Laurie Allard, Susan Murphy and James Markhorst. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas R. Coleman; siblings Harry Markhorst, Robert Markhorst. Johanna enjoyed getting together with family on outings, completing jigsaw puzzles, going to Maryland with family and friends, loved Disney and cross stitch. She was a graduate of West Catholic High school after which she made her career in the insurance business. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Services will be private at the request of the family. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the or to a .
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2020