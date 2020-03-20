Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Service
To be announced at a later date
Services are private
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna E. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johanna E. Coleman Obituary
Johanna E. Coleman, of Folcroft, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 17, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry & Lena (Kutz) Markhorst. She is survived by her loving sister Dorothy Markhorst; nieces and nephews Jane Markhorst, Dorothy Markhorst, Karen Thompson, Harry Markhorst, Patrick Markhorst, Joseph Crompton, Laurie Allard, Susan Murphy and James Markhorst. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas R. Coleman; siblings Harry Markhorst, Robert Markhorst. Johanna enjoyed getting together with family on outings, completing jigsaw puzzles, going to Maryland with family and friends, loved Disney and cross stitch. She was a graduate of West Catholic High school after which she made her career in the insurance business. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Services will be private at the request of the family. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the or to a .
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -