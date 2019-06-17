|
Johannah S. Higgins, age 68 of Media, PA passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Born to Charles and Vesta Winnie Higgins Jr. in Chester, PA, she was a lifelong resident of Middletown Twp. Johannah was a title clerk at Delaware Valley Searches for 40 years retiring in 2018. She graduated from Penncrest H.S. class of 1968 and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Media and the Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years. She enjoyed attending Eastern Star functions, traveling, shopping, and crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, Johannah is preceded in death by a sister, Arden Franks who passed in 2014. She is survived by her sister, Kimberley LoConte and her husband Robert Jr.; brother in law, Robert Franks; 1 niece and 4 nephews. A Visitation will be held on Friday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by an Eastern Star and a Memorial Service at 11AM. Interment will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019