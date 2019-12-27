|
|
John A. Gizzio, Sr., 91, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday December 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Dominic and Helen (Minicozzi) Gizzio. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia “Patty” (Hankinson) A. Gizzio. John was a well know entrepreneur in the Philadelphia area operating various businesses throughout his life. At his passing he was still a partner at Bryn Mawr Auto Body in Bryn Mawr, PA. During his life John enjoyed being with family, traveling, making homemade wine and cooking. He was an active member of Brigantine Bible Church and held yearly baptisms at his home on the bay. John will be missed and fondly remembered by his daughters; Jackie (John) Sammartino, Jill Gizzio, Joyce Gizzio, Janet (Jim) Peterkin, sons; John (Kim) Gizzio, Jr, Joe (Michelle) Gizzio, Robert (Holly) Gizzio, 19 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and sisters; Rose Vesper, Louise Gizzio. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by brothers; Dominic Gizzio, Vito Gizzio and John Vesper. Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday January 4th 2020 at Chichester United Wesleyan Church 5151 Chichester Avenue, Chichester, PA 19014. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John’s memory to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of John please go to www.keatesplum.com Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019