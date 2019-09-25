|
John A. Greim Sr., 72, of Boothwyn, PA died peacefully with his wife and children by his side on September 24, 2019. John is survived by Anastasia, his wife of 52 years, and his children: Stacy (James), John (Stephanie), Susan (Scott), Sandy (Jimmy), and Kevin (Gina). He was adored by his beloved grandchildren: Samantha, John, Scott, James, Sean, Luke, Shannon, Hailey, Cole, Kevin, and Giulianna and his many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Frances and his brother Michael. John was a member of Carpenters Local Union #845 for 50 years. John was a servant to his family and anyone who was lucky enough to cross his path. He was always lending a hand, not for payment, but because he could when others couldn’t. His only enemies were the neighborhood squirrels that would eat his tomatoes. John was a devout family man who never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Some of his favorite moments have been around the dining room table laughing with a glass of wine. John loved traveling and camping with his family. He always enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He could always be found cheering for them on the sidelines. Visitation will be held at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA from 6-8PM on Sunday, September 29th. On Monday, September 30th family will have visitation from 10-11 with a memorial service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, (firehero.org/donate/) Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019