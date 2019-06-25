|
John A. Neely, age 78, of Essington PA, on June 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 20 years to Margaret M. Neely (nee Slavin). Loving father of Eileen Conan (Al), Laura Carney (Kerry), Nancy Murgitroyde (Brian), Caren Pondok (Steve), Margaret Krawczyk, and Donna Marie Handel. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Devoted brother of Michael Neely, Jeannie Forsythe, Cathy Mullin, and Kris Neely. Precious son of the late Emma Marie and John Neely. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, June 28th, from 10:30 AM – 11:45 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008, Funeral Service to follow 12:00 PM in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019