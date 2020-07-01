(1936-2020) John Allen Moore, age 83 of Chester, PA, transitioned on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Taylor Hospital. He was born on December 4, 1936 to the late Oscar and Bernice Moore in Harriman, TN and was the eldest of seven siblings. John is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Justina W. Moore. His daughters Terry Moore-Brown and Lisa Moore. Six granddaughters, five great grandchildren and two sisters: Judith Brown and Linda Sheridan. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 11:am at Talbert Funeral Parlor, 2500 Concord Road, Chester Township where the viewing will be from 8-11am. Interment will be in Haven Memorial Cemetery. www.talbertfp.com