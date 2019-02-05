Home
John Kearney
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Rd.
Media, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Rd.
Media, PA
John & Elizabeth (Betty) Kearney of Media, PA. In loving memory of our parents who passed away peacefully within one month of each other. Betty, 87, on December 15, 2018 and John, 89, on January 13, 2019. Both born and raised in Philadelphia, John & Betty were married nearly 60 years. They raised their children in Essington and later relocated to Media where they were members of St. Mary Magdalen Church. Parents of Lynn Rollins (Woody) of Santa Barbara, CA and John Kearney (Meg) of Media, PA. Proud grandparents of Teddy, Patrick, Matthew, Jake and Ava. John & Betty’s funeral will be Saturday, February 9th at St. Mary Magdalen Church (2400 N. Providence Rd., Media). Visitation in the church: 10-11 am. Mass: 11 am. Burial: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Please visit www.haganfuneralhome.com for additional details.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019
