1962 - 2020 John B. Tracy, age 57, of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Born in Upper Darby, John was the son of the late Joseph Tracy and the late Patricia Ferrie Tracy, the loving husband for over 20 years of Kimberle J. Fair Tracy, and the cherished father of Jessica Tracy and Samantha Tracy. In addition, John had 5 brothers, Michael Tracy, Joseph Tracy, Dan Tracy, Jimmy Tracy and the late Paul Tracy, as well as many nieces and nephews. John was a graduate of Upper Darby High School, Class of 1980 and furthered his education at Widener University, where he earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for CBRE for the past 5 years and enjoyed staying in shape, working out at the gym, traveling with his family and spending time with his precious girls. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewings on Friday, February 7, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA, 19405, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com, and on Saturday, February 8, starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, 19428. The family would appreciate memorial donations to Tracy Family Education c/o Citizens Bank, 435 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020