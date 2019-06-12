|
John B. Vankoski, age 79, passed away on June 5, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience. Born and raised in Chester, PA, he went on to graduate from Chester High School, class of 1957, and he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering at University of Delaware. For 35 years, John worked for Boeing where he was a technical writer for the Chinook Helicopters. John had most recently resided at Lodge Lane Assisted Living in Wilmington, DE. John had many interests, among those were; walking, doing crossword puzzles, and traveling. Two of his favorite destinations when traveling were San Francisco, CA and Paris, France. Listening to music was another pass time that John enjoyed, he particularly liked the music of George Gershwin, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Feinstein. John’s greatest passion was cars; he enjoyed attending car shows and discussing cars with anyone he could. John was the son of the late Joseph Vankoski and Jennie Galuska. Survivors: Brothers: Jim Vankoski (Barbara) and Joe Vankoski (Deborah) Nieces and Nephews: Brett and Jim Vankoski, Stephen and Matt Vankoski, and Diane Van Dyke. Funeral Services: At a later date, at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to Lodge Lane Assisted Living at 1221 Lodge Lane, Wilmington, DE 19809
Published in The Daily Times on June 14, 2019