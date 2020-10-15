1/1
John "Jack" Burke
Jack Burke, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and “Family Poppi” reunited with his parents (John Sr & Mildred), sister (Dolores), and grandson (William) on October 13, 2020, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deb Burke, sons John and Robert, daughter Holly (Shane Cooper) and grandchildren, Cory, Riley, Michelle (Mike Boccella), Eric, Anthony, and Lauren and great-grandfather to Ryan, Bella and Brooklyn. Jack is a graduate of Saint James High School (Bulldogs) in Chester, PA. He spent his lifetime working in the food/supermarket industry (A&P/Superfresh). He was an avid football fan and loved his Philadelphia Eagles as a longtime season ticket holder... Go Birds! Services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:30pm St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave, Springlied, 19064. Visitation will be prior to service from 12noon to 1:15pm. Interment Calvary Cemetery Media In lieu of flowers donations can made in the name of Jack Burke to St. Jude in Baltimore www.stjudeshrine.org Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
