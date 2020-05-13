John C. Kuehl, age 89 of Media, passed away on May 1, 2020. A Veteran, John served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. A hardworking man, John worked for NJ Bell Telephone, Suburban Transit, Roche, and most recently the US Postal Service before his retirement. John had a strong faith in God, and was a devout Catholic. He was also a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Anna M. Kuehl, and parents John and Mary Kuehl. Survivors: Loving father of Melissa (Steven) Healey, Dan (Lauren) Kuehl, Karen J. (Mike) Kuehl-Holland, Kenneth W. (Mary) Kuehl, and John C. Kuehl, Jr., dear step-father of Suzanne (Brian) Brett and Paula Hallett, brother of Rosemarie Bodine, as well as 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Services for John will be held privately.