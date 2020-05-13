John C. Kuehl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Kuehl, age 89 of Media, passed away on May 1, 2020. A Veteran, John served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. A hardworking man, John worked for NJ Bell Telephone, Suburban Transit, Roche, and most recently the US Postal Service before his retirement. John had a strong faith in God, and was a devout Catholic. He was also a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Anna M. Kuehl, and parents John and Mary Kuehl. Survivors: Loving father of Melissa (Steven) Healey, Dan (Lauren) Kuehl, Karen J. (Mike) Kuehl-Holland, Kenneth W. (Mary) Kuehl, and John C. Kuehl, Jr., dear step-father of Suzanne (Brian) Brett and Paula Hallett, brother of Rosemarie Bodine, as well as 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Services for John will be held privately.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved