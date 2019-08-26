|
1949-2019 John C. Lackey, affectionately known as “Pop” & “JCL”, passed away with family at his side at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor on August 23, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Cecilia Lackey. John was predeceased by his loving sister, Cecilia Reilly, with whom he had a warm and wonderful relationship. He was a graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic High School, class of 1967 and spent over 35 years working for the Upper Darby School District. John proudly served his fellow workers through his membership in the Transport Workers’ Union (TWU), Local 289. He also was a legendary bartender in the Ridley area, filling glasses and hearts for many years at The Alpine Inn, The Milmont Inn, and Mikey’s Place. John is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; son, John (Lynn); daughter, Michelle (Michael); brother, Charles (Kateryna); cherished grandchildren, Jake, Eden, Isabella, Chaz, Ryan, Talia and Jack; also, several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 11 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9-10:45 AM. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to help Baby Vincent Nowroozi in his fight against cancer, c/o Natalie Nowroozi, PO Box 250, Prospect Park, PA 19076. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 27, 2019