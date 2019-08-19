|
|
John C. Merion, Jr., 74 passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a life long resident of Concord Township. John was born on October 26, 1944 in Pearisburg, VA to the late John & Ruth Lucas Merion. He attended the one room schoolhouse on Concord Road and Concord Elementary school, then Media High School where he met the love of his life, Evelyn Peterson. They were married in August 1964. John worked for A&P Supermarkets as a produce manager for 19 years. After leaving A&P, John owned and operated three IGA supermarkets in West Chester, PA, Roslyn, PA and Newark, DE before opening Merion's Produce Hut in Concordville in 1992. John loved following and attending NHRA drag races, eating seafood and anything to do with cars. He was a member of Concord Masonic Lodge, 625 F&AM. John also loved his granddogs. He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn P. Merion who died in 2016. He is survived by daughter; Heather (Merion) Anderson, son; Christopher J. Merion and wife Janice (Smith) Merion, and sister; Ruth Arlene (Merion) Bullock. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. Masonic Services will begin at 11AM followed by a funeral service. Interment, Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the City Team Ministries, 634 Sproul St., Chester, PA 19013. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019