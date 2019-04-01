|
John “Jack” C. Riper, age 86, of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Jack was raised and educated in Chester, PA. He graduated from St. James High School and the Pennsylvania Military College. During the Korean War Era, Jack served his country proudly with the United States Navy. He retired as an Accounting Manager from the Bell Telephone Company after many years of service. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Jack was a member of many clubs and organizations, including: The Pioneers Club, the Springfield Stamp Club, the Artist Guild, and the Brookhaven Civil Service where he served as Chairman. Jack was also a longtime member and Treasurer of Christ United Methodist Church, in Brookhaven. Jack was an avid Philadelphia sports fan having Eagles tickets dating back to Shibe Park. He was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Safian) Riper, and brother of the late Joseph, George, Robert, and Richard Riper. Survivors: His loving wife of 63 years: Sarah A. Riper (nee Kilgore); Children: Renè DiRamio (Domenic) and John Riper (Theresa); Grandchildren: David DiRamio, Lisa Krapf (Joseph), and Evan and Nicole Riper; Great-Grandchildren: Aiden, Asher, and Ainsley DiRamio, and Olivia and Emma Krapf. Visitation: Thursday from 10-11:15 am at Christ United Methodist Church, 600 Dutton Mill Road, Brookhaven, PA. Funeral Service: Thursday at 11:30 am at Christ United Methodist Church. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. In Lieu of flowers: Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019