John C. Whittle Jr.

John C. Whittle Jr. Obituary
John C. Whittle, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully February 1, 2020 at the Hospice of SW Ohio. Born in Chester, PA, he has been a resident of Westchester, OH, for the last 35 years. John was a graduate of St. James High School, class of ’65, and went on to PMC where he graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked for numerous companies throughout his career and worked for Home Depot for the last 21 years. He was an avid sportsman and was very fond of collecting glass. He is predeceased by his parents John and Dolores Whittle. John is survived by his siblings Robert Whittle (Kathleen), Thomas Whittle (Jacqueline), and Dolores Garrett (Thomas); loving nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will take place Saturday 10:30am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Viewing 9:30-10:30am at the church. Burial Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester, PA. A Memorial Service will take place in Westchester, OH, at a later date. Arrangements by the Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020
