John “Kieran” Cawley, age 62, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Ballinrobe, Ireland, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, after an 18 month fight against prostate cancer. Kieran was well known in the Irish community and was the owner of Cawley’s Landscaping. Kieran was the beloved husband of Gabrielle Robertson-Cawley; the loving father of Allison Cawley; the dear brother of Maureen Nevin (Martin), Gerry Cawley (Anita), Mike Cawley (the late Carmel), Helen Malone (John) and Niall Cawley. He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Catherine (nee Staunton) Cawley. The family would like to thank the incredible teams at the Abramson Cancer Center and Penn Hospice for their wonderful care and support. Due to current restrictions of public gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kieran’s memory can be made to the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, https://cvhfoundation.org/. Online condolences: www.dononhefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.