John was born on December 14 1947 at Ft. Crook (now Offut AFB) in Nebraska. He died at home in Prospect Park, PA on May 28, 2020 from Parkinson’s complications. He graduated from PMC College (now Widener). Working in the Sun Shipyards paid for tuition. He married Mary Kathryn FitzPatrick in 1974. He served as a teacher in Philadelphia Public Schools and gained an M Ed. from Temple University and a Principal’s Certificate from Cheney University. In 1980, he began a distinguished career as a travel executive with Starr Tours. He served as President of the American Bus Association and was honored by several states and Canadian provinces for excellence. After his travel career, he reentered education as a teacher and administrator at Toby Farms School in Upland, PA. John had four decades of public service as Mayor of Prospect Park (1981-85), President of the Interboro School Board, Executive Director of the Del. Co. Historical Society and many other roles. His last years were spent at home with his family and loyal dog, Ollie. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Kathryn Fitzpatrick (MK); his son, daughter in law and grandson, John E. IV, Meghan and Sean ; his beloved daughter, Maureen Ann; in-laws, Ed & Peggy FitzPatrick, Terry Anderson , Jerry & Nancy FitzPatrick and nephews and nieces: Jason & Jackie FitzPatrick, Eric & Courtney Dewees, Ed Jr. & Suzy FitzPatrick, Emily Costello, and Tim & Courtney FitzPatrick. He is preceded by his parents, Emily (Zwizanski) & Capt. John C. Costello, USAF; his best friend & brother; Billy Costello and his nephews; Michael & Danny FitzPatrick. Cavanagh’s will hold a private memorial service due to COVID. When restrictions are lifted, the Costellos will reach out with details for a traditional Irish Wake. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Parks Foundation, which supports our National Parks.