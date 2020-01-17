Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:30 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Criswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Criswell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Criswell Obituary
John C. Criswell of Sharon Hill, formerly of Yeadon. Darby Police officer. Son of Mary J. (nee Goldhorn) of Reedsville, PA and the late William M. Criswell, Sr. Brother of William M. (Terri) Criswell, Jr. of Yeadon, Daniel R. (Pat) Criswell of Springfield, Louise A. (Joe) Zebley of Ridley Township. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Monday, Jan. 20th from 6-7:30 P.M. at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 followed by a funeral service at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to the s, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -