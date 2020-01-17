|
John C. Criswell of Sharon Hill, formerly of Yeadon. Darby Police officer. Son of Mary J. (nee Goldhorn) of Reedsville, PA and the late William M. Criswell, Sr. Brother of William M. (Terri) Criswell, Jr. of Yeadon, Daniel R. (Pat) Criswell of Springfield, Louise A. (Joe) Zebley of Ridley Township. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Monday, Jan. 20th from 6-7:30 P.M. at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 followed by a funeral service at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to the s, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 17, 2020