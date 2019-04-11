|
|
1962 - 2019 John D. Preacher, Sr. 56, of Chester entered into peaceful rest on April 4, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 A.M. at St. Luke Community Christian Church, 4th St. and Central Avenue, Chester, PA. Public Viewing hours 9 -11 A.M. at the church. There will be no viewing following the eulogy. Interment: Private at the family’s request Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Raphael M. Irving, Hunt Irving Funeral Home-Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2019