Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Community Christian Church
4th St. and Central Avenue
Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Community Christian Church
4th St. and Central Avenue
Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Preacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Preacher Sr.


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John D. Preacher Sr. Obituary
1962 - 2019 John D. Preacher, Sr. 56, of Chester entered into peaceful rest on April 4, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 A.M. at St. Luke Community Christian Church, 4th St. and Central Avenue, Chester, PA. Public Viewing hours 9 -11 A.M. at the church. There will be no viewing following the eulogy. Interment: Private at the family’s request Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Raphael M. Irving, Hunt Irving Funeral Home-Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now