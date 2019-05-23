Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
John D. Price Obituary
John D. Price, 92, formerly of Chester, died peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Hollidaysburg, PA. Born in Glenolden on Jan. 18, 1927 a son of Benjamin and Marie (Casey) Price. Survived by brother, Richard Price of Bonita Springs, FL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings and his beloved dog “Herman.” John attended St. Aloysius Academy, Bryn Mawr and graduated from Chester High School. He was a proud Navy veteran of WW II serving in Panama for 4 years. He worked in the meat industry most of his life and later had a Christmas Tree lot and produce stand known as “Farmer John’s.” There will be No Funeral Service at this time. Inurnment will be made at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL at a later date. Funeral arrangements by John K. Bolger Funeral Homes, Williamsburg, PA
Published in The Daily Times on May 24, 2019
