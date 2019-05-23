|
John D. Price, 92, formerly of Chester, died peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Hollidaysburg, PA. Born in Glenolden on Jan. 18, 1927 a son of Benjamin and Marie (Casey) Price. Survived by brother, Richard Price of Bonita Springs, FL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings and his beloved dog “Herman.” John attended St. Aloysius Academy, Bryn Mawr and graduated from Chester High School. He was a proud Navy veteran of WW II serving in Panama for 4 years. He worked in the meat industry most of his life and later had a Christmas Tree lot and produce stand known as “Farmer John’s.” There will be No Funeral Service at this time. Inurnment will be made at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL at a later date. Funeral arrangements by John K. Bolger Funeral Homes, Williamsburg, PA
Published in The Daily Times on May 24, 2019