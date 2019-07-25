|
John E. Dougherty, Jr., “Doc” age 75, a 50 year resident of Aston, PA, and formerly a resident of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 25, 2019. John was a graduate of Penncrest High School, Class of 1963, and then received his Bachelor’s Degree from Widener University. Mr. Dougherty worked at Peco Energy for 32 years as a project manager, retiring in 1995. John loved going on cruises with his wife, but most of all was devoted to his family. Son of the late John E. and Virginia (Edmundson) Dougherty, Sr. and Grandson of the late Cliff and Dot Edmundson. Survivors: Loving Wife of 54 years: Helen M. (Ettore) Dougherty, Jr. Son: Eric (Austine) Dougherty Visitation: Saturday, July 27th from 9:00-10:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA. 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, July 27th at 10:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839/ www.redcross.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019