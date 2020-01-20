|
|
John E. Warhola, Sr., age 94, of Brookhaven, PA, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a Reilly Township High School graduate, Class of 1943. John was an Industrial Electrician for 38 years employed at Phoenix Steel, Claymont DE, retiring in 1988. Mr. Warhola was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in WWII from March, 1944 - May, 1946, receiving a Purple Heart. He was an active member of the Brookhaven American Legion Post #94. John was a devoted parishioner at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, where he was a member of the Charitans. John and Mary traveled and camped all across America multiple times and throughout Canada, enjoying many national parks. He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he has touched. Husband of the late Mary A. (Novack) Warhola, brother of the late Michael, Joseph, Stephen and Dorothy Huntzinger Survivors: Daughters: Judith (Thomas) Deane of West Chester, PA, and Jane (Steve) Janvier of Newark, DE. Son: John D. Warhola of Cranston, RI. Grandchildren: Jennifer, Kristy Lynn, Nicholas, Daniel, BreAnn and Michael. Great-Grandchildren: Dylan, Caroline and Kayla Lynn Visitation: Thursday, January 23rd from 6:00-8:00PM and Friday, January 24th from 9:30-10:15AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Mass: Friday, January 24th at 11:00AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of Our Lady of Charity, at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020