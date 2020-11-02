1/
John F. Bubel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Bubel, age 86, of Media, PA, passed away on October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was raised in Middleport, PA and was a graduate of Williamson College of the Trades. John proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. John owned his own masonry contracting company for over 43 years and worked in Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery Counties and Wilmington, Delaware. He did the masonry work for the Lipp Center at Williamson, and DuPont’s corporate headquarters Chestnut Run Plaza in Delaware, as well as many office buildings, churches, townhouses, housing developments and all the masonry at the Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford. He enjoyed fly fishing, fly tying, woodworking, hunting, and gardening. John was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Church in Lenni, PA. He was the son of the late Francis J. and Mary (Leskosky) Bubel. Survivors: his loving wife: Irene F. (Sokoloski) Bubel; children: Mark J. Bubel (Patti), Susan M. Boyle (Jay), and John F. Bubel, Jr. (Maureen); sister: Mary Haldeman; grandchildren: Mark Bubel (Annie), Dr. Kristin Gripp (Andrew), Stephanie O’Connor (Sean), Christopher, Meghan, and Caitlin Bubel; and his niece: Mary Elizabeth Williams. Visitation: Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:15 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, 35 New Road, Aston, PA 19014. Burial: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA 19342. The Visitation, Mass and Committal Service will be available to view via Zoom and can be accessed through the link included at the funeral home website with Mr. Bubel’s obituary. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S. Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved