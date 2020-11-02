John F. Bubel, age 86, of Media, PA, passed away on October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was raised in Middleport, PA and was a graduate of Williamson College of the Trades. John proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. John owned his own masonry contracting company for over 43 years and worked in Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery Counties and Wilmington, Delaware. He did the masonry work for the Lipp Center at Williamson, and DuPont’s corporate headquarters Chestnut Run Plaza in Delaware, as well as many office buildings, churches, townhouses, housing developments and all the masonry at the Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford. He enjoyed fly fishing, fly tying, woodworking, hunting, and gardening. John was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Church in Lenni, PA. He was the son of the late Francis J. and Mary (Leskosky) Bubel. Survivors: his loving wife: Irene F. (Sokoloski) Bubel; children: Mark J. Bubel (Patti), Susan M. Boyle (Jay), and John F. Bubel, Jr. (Maureen); sister: Mary Haldeman; grandchildren: Mark Bubel (Annie), Dr. Kristin Gripp (Andrew), Stephanie O’Connor (Sean), Christopher, Meghan, and Caitlin Bubel; and his niece: Mary Elizabeth Williams. Visitation: Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:15 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, 35 New Road, Aston, PA 19014. Burial: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA 19342. The Visitation, Mass and Committal Service will be available to view via Zoom and can be accessed through the link included at the funeral home website with Mr. Bubel’s obituary. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S. Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com