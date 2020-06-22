John F. Harford, Sr. “Jack”, 94, of Springfield went home to be with the Lord June 19, 2020. He remained at home and passed quietly into eternal rest. Preceding him in death were his father, Joseph P. Harford; mother, Edna Harford; brothers, Joseph, Robert, and Charles; and infant daughter, Catherine Elizabeth. Born in 1925, John grew up in South Philadelphia during the Depression. He decided at 17 that he wanted to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corp. and serve during WWII. He served in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, and during the occupation of China. Following his discharge as a Sergeant, John went to work for the Gulf Oil Refinery in Philadelphia. During this time, he would meet and marry Charlotte Mary Shields. They would have three children; John, Catherine, and Joseph. Unfortunately, Catherine would pass soon after birth. Dad always enjoyed the Jersey shore and upon retirement from the Gulf after 36 years he and Mom would spend winters in Englewood, Florida. John loved his family, supported his church, and remained a proud patriot. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte M. (Shields) Harford; sons, John F. Harford, Jr. of Springfield and Joseph P. Harford of Huntingdon, grandchildren, Ryan Harford, Leah Samane, Naithan Sheaffer, Matthew Harford, and Michael Harford, great-grandchildren, Norah Sheaffer and Harper Samane; his sister, Patricia Hueber and nephews, Robert Harford and Frederic J. “F.J.” Hueber. In keeping with Dad’s wishes, there will be a small Viewing 9:30am held with his close family and friends, on Friday, June 26, 2020 St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064 and a Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Please consider a donation to your local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.



