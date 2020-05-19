John F. Haynal Sr., a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, entered eternal life on April 4th, 2020 at his residence in Ocean City NJ. He was born on May 3, 1923 to Julia Haynal in Lackawanna NY. He was the husband of the late, Beatrice E. Haynal, whom he shared 64 years of marriage. He was a World War II Veteran and served in the U.S. Marines, “Fighting Fourth” Division. During the war he served in Roi-Namur & Saipan, where he was a double recipient of the Purple Heart Medal of Honor. John had a lifetime hobby and love for antique cars. He spent years restoring them alongside his son. He was so proud of his youngest son James, who didn’t let his disability prevent him from obtaining his degree from Villanova University. His greatest joy in life was spending time at the Jersey shore with his family. John is survived by his sons John F Haynal Jr. (Joanne), and James D Haynal; 4 grandchildren, Diana Cauley (John), Deborah Larson (Kent), Jacquelyn Haynal and Joanna Haynal; 5 great-grandchildren, Karli, Jack, Rylee, Luke & Kamryn; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his mother, and two sisters Betty and Ann. Military funeral honors and committal service will take place at a later date once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Donations in John’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.



