(1958-2020) John F. “Max” Lesher, age 61, of Folcroft, PA formerly of Colwyn, PA, passed away on March 11, 2020. Max was a HVAC Technician performing mechanical repairs and maintaining heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Loving son of the late Frederick and Anna McCann Lesher; beloved brother of Bernard, Frederick, Daniel, Wayne, and Scott Lesher. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew. Services are postponed until further notice due to Covid-19 precautions. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2020
